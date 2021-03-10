Shoplifting at Williamsville Dollar General

- 1:37 am – Attala County Deputies were responded to a call on Attala 4022 where a caller said his truck had been taken without permission by a female who was possibly drunk.
- 7:00 am – Kosciusko Police Officers were called to Hugh Ellard park for suspicious person looking into house and walking on Love Road looking .
- 11:35 am – Attala County Deputies were called to Dollar General in Williamsville for report of shoplifting.
- 1:30 pm – Kosciusko Police officers were notified of a two car accident near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 35 north. One car stopped in the turning lane near CVS, but the other car drove away and pulled into the parking lot at the old Spaceway station.
