Shoplifting, domestic violence, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-13-2023, Braylen Zorumski, a 18 year old w/m from Farmington, Missouri, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 3-13-2023, Sandra Gardner, a 53 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 3-13-2023, Therese Rice, a 61 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 3-12-2023, Dretavis Tolar, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Crawford Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-11-2023, Martina Gonzalez, a 32 year old i/f from Philadelphia, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Highway 35 South by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-11-2023, Hector Tello, a 33 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Highway 35 South by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-10-2023, John Canales, 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer on Boswell Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-9-2023, Steven Moudy, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court, No Insurance, Disobeying Traffic Device, and No Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.