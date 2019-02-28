Shoplifting, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 2-26-2019, Arbie B. Hinton, a 64 year old b/m from Carthage, was arrested for DUI (1st offense), possession of paraphernalia, littering and speeding on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 2-26-2019, Ashley B. McKee, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for burglary of a dwelling and possession of stolen property on West Adams Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 2-26-2019, Joycelyn M. Kimbrough, a 33 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 2-25-2019, Ladanyell D. Triplett, a 30 year old b/m from Ethel, was arrested on for shoplifting (1st offense) on Highway 12 West by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 2-24-2019, William L. McClelland, a 46 year old w/m from Ethel was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Tommy Pender with assistance from the Philadelphia MS Police Department.

On 2-23-2019, Rolanda Sunshay Harvey, a 24 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 12 West for speeding, driving with a suspended driver’s license- implied consent and contempt of court by Patrolman Robert Overby.

On 2-23-2019, Ashley Mckee, a 37 year old W/M from Water Valley, MS, was arrested on Goodman Street for public drunk, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 2-23-2019, William Timito Jennings, a 35 year old B/M from Bellefontaine, MS was arrested on Highway 12 for disturbance in a public Place by Capt. Tommy Pender.

On 2-23-2019, Jan Overstreet, a 64 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 12 for public drunk by Patrolman Wilbert Nelson.

On 2-22-2019, Adrian Sharkey, a 27 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested at Campbell’s Motel on Highway 12 for malicious mischief, public drunk, public profanity and malicious mischief by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 02-18-2019, Erica Dawson, a 31 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested on Peeler Street for Contempt of Court by Officer Michael Jones.

On 02-17-2019, William A, Mathis, a 28 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on East Adams Street for Domestic Violence-2nd Offense by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 02-15-2019, Frederick B. Miller, a 56 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on West Adams Street for Contempt of Court by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 02-15-2019, Marcus D. Sharkey, a 42 year old b/m from Morton, was arrested on West Adams Street for Contempt of Court by Officer Robert Overby.

On 02-13-2019, Cordarrius Jamison, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on West Adams Street for (2) counts of Aggravated Assault by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 02-10-2019, Kathy Suttles, a 54 year old b/f from Cordova,TN, was arrested on Highway 12 East for Shoplifting, Unauthorized Use of a Driver’s License, Suspended Driver License, No Proof of Insurance and False Identifying Information.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Kosciusko PD.