Shoplifting, DUI, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-17-2023, Kayla Brown, a 31 year old w/f from Forest, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Lt. Jerry Eriving.

On 3-16-2023, Luke Skelton, a 51 year old w/m from West, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Highway 35 South by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-15-2023, Wyatt Dias, a 23 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence on Knox Road by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-13-2023, Braylen Zorumski, a 18 year old w/m from Farmington, Missouri, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 3-13-2023, Sandra Gardner, a 53 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 3-13-2023, Therese Rice, a 61 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 3-12-2023, Dretavis Tolar, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Crawford Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

