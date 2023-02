Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0.

HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25.

KATELAN D JOHNSON, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $50,000, $2000, N/A.

ARELE R KING, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $1,207.50

BRANDON A LEE, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,300, $500, $1,100.

DEONDRE L LEFLORE, 26, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,900.

GLENN E MARTIN, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $418.