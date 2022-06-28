HomeAttalaShoplifting, Malicious Mischief and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

ALBERT COATS, 28, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SAMUEL E CRAYTON, 52, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM L DEVOULD, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418.

 

CORY W FEDRICK, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHNNY FELTON, 54, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTIAN R FLOWERS, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MYEASHA T HALL, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEMARCUS HARRIS, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $500, $0.

 

AMBER L JEFFERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $500.

