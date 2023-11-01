Shoplifting & other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 10-31-2023, Michael Armstrong, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License on North Wells Street by Officer Blake Burns.

On 10-31-2023, Amber Harris, a 39 year old w/f from Lena, was arrested for Shoplifting 2nd Offense and Trespassing on Lucas Street by Officer Blake Burns.

On 10-31-2023, Terrance Holeman, a 41 year old b/m from Ethel, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Lt Michael Jones.

On 10-30-2023, Jamey Hutchison, a 35 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Officer Blake Burns.

On 10-25-2023, Erwin Triplett, a 63 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Shoplifting on Highway 12 West by Lt. Tommy Pender.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.