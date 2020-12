One suspect is in custody following a shoplifting incident at a local Dollar General.

Attala County Deputies were called to the Williamsville Dollar General around 1:30 Monday afternoon for a reported shoplifting.

It was reported that the suspect had left the store and ran into the woods.

A BOLO alert was sent out for a white male wearing camouflage.

The suspect was apprehended on Williamsville road at 2:30 pm.