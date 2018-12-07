Home » Local » Shoplifting suspect arrested while riding go cart in downtown Kosciusko

Shoplifting suspect arrested while riding go cart in downtown Kosciusko

Posted on

A man wanted for shoplifting was arrested Thursday after he was caught riding a go cart in downtown Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 41-year-old Kenneth Sharkey Jr was arrested Thursday at the Renasant Bank branch location on Washington Street.

According to Dew, Sharkey had outstanding warrants for shoplifting.

Sharkey was arrested and taken to the Leake County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) felony, driving an improper vehicle, no driver’s license, resisting arrest, and four counts of shoplifting.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*