Shoplifting suspect arrested while riding go cart in downtown Kosciusko

A man wanted for shoplifting was arrested Thursday after he was caught riding a go cart in downtown Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 41-year-old Kenneth Sharkey Jr was arrested Thursday at the Renasant Bank branch location on Washington Street.

According to Dew, Sharkey had outstanding warrants for shoplifting.

Sharkey was arrested and taken to the Leake County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) felony, driving an improper vehicle, no driver’s license, resisting arrest, and four counts of shoplifting.