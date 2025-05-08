Big Deals!
Shoplifting, Trespassing, Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Burglary in Leake and Attala

Shoplifting, Trespassing, Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Burglary in Leake and Attala

JOHN T ATES, 78, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $7,000, $500, $500.

CHARLES BEALS, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $389.25, $238, $438.

ELIZABETH BOYD, 43, of Decatur, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $800, $800.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 49, of Meridian, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

TOMMY COTTON, 33, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

JA MARCUS J EILAND, 22, of Louisville, Burglary – Breaking and Entering Inner Door of Dwelling, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

CHRISTION FORTY, 25, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD.  Bond $500.

CHLOE FULTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500, $500.

AARON HARDY, 20, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Escape on a Misdemeanor Charge, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond $500, N/A, $800, $500.

JOSEPH JONES JR, 19, of Walnut Grove, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond N/A, $424.25.

MARION M MACK, 45, of Marks, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, MDOT.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

DANIEL B MCNEER, 40, of Durant, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

SHUNTEL MURRELL, 21, of Union, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $348, $438.

WESLEY A NORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000.

SHELLY M RODGERS, 43, of Carthage, Shoplifting – 2nd, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, CPD.  Bond $889.25, $389.25.

FRANK J SCOTT, 64, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000.

JAYLON L TRUSS, 18, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Evidence, CPD.  Bond $424.25, N/A.

PAUL WHEELER, 60, Public Drunk, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $500, N/A.

DANNY WILKINS, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, CPD.  Bond $889.25, $389.25.

FREDRICK D WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Firearm while in Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law, CPD.  Bond N/A.

RYAN YOUNG, 30, of Port Gibson, Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

