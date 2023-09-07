Shots fired, trees down, and much more Wednesday in Attala

First Responders in Attala County were busy Wednesday with several different calls such as livestock in the roadway, shots fired, and quite a few trees down blocking traffic.

A caller reported seeing a small child in the middle of the road on North Wells St. near the intersection of Elm St. just after midnight.

Attala Deputies were called to Attala 1223/Dean Rd. for livestock out in roadway at 11:50 a.m.

Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Veterans Memorial Dr. near Walmart at 2:20 p.m.

Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1154 off Hwy 14 just after 6 p.m. regarding prowlers in the area.

At 7:45 p.m., Attala Deputies were sent to Attala R. 4215 near Attala Rd. 4202/Youth Center Rd. for livestock out in the roadway.

Kosciusko Police were alerted to a possible prowler on James H. Meredith St. at 7:52 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting motorcycles speeding back and forth on Hwy 12 E near the area of the vo-tech.

Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting shots fired from a vehicle on Peeler St. at 9:26 p.m. The caller stated that the shots were fired by someone inside a dark colored sedan. The incident is currently under investigation.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight, Attala County Deputies responded to complaints of trees down on Hwy 12 near the McCool area, Hwy 12 in Ethel, Attala Rd. 1154, Williamsville Rd., Attala Rd. 5001, and Hwy 14 near the county line. MDOT, MS Hwy Patrol, and Supervisors were also notified about some of these trees being down.