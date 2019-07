The Attala’s Got Talent competition is returning to the 110th annual Central Mississippi Fair.

Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, or even do a magic act?

You can show off your unique talent at the Attala’s Got Talent show.

There will be a cash prize awarded to the winner.

The talent show is Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Applications can be found here.