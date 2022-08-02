HomeLocalSign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds

Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds

Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check.  The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account.  Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything.  It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.  

