The City of Kosciusko has announced a new text alert system.

Residents can subscribe to get alerts from the city about office closures, severe weather, and more.

Additionally, there is also a separate text alert system for upcoming events.

For the news alerts, text KALERTS to 844-599-2525.

For event alerts, text KEVENTS to 844-599-2525.

Contact the Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226 for more details.