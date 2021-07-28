Significant Heat Stress Conditions Possible Today

Significant Heat Stress conditions are possible again today. And hot and humid conditions will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service of Jackson. “Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat indices commonly between 105 and 110. However, values from 110-115 are possible. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and use caution when spending time outdoors.” Peak hours are 10am-7pm

Precautionary Tips for Today

**Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

**** Tips provided by the National Weather Service.