A significant severe weather event is likely today.

The NWS of Jackson says that “severe storms capable of strong and long track tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail greater than golf balls are possible over much of the area. Winds could be as high as 80 miles per hour.”

The timing for these storms to impact the Breezy News coverage area is noon – 5:00 pm.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews for updates.