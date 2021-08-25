Signs the Pandemic Could Be Levelling Off in Miss.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Despite Mississippi reporting its highest number of deaths in one day, there are signs that the pandemic could be levelling off, said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, in a news conference Tuesday.

According to the Miss. Dept. of Health, 111 people have been reported dead from coronavirus across the state over the past day and that does include people in central Mississippi: one person in Attala County, two people in Neshoba County, one in Scott, one in Newton, one in Holmes and one person in Winston County.

Today MSDH is reporting 3,291 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 111 deaths, and 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 416,789 cases, 8,158 deaths, and 1,120,579 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/3QMSm0olDY — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 24, 2021

Despite the high number of deaths, Byers said the numbers indicate Mississippi may be reaching a plateau.

“Number one, when you look at our cases over time, it looks like we’re beginning to plateau,” he said. “A couple of days does not a trend make. But, it does look like we’re moving in the right direction with our cases numbers. It does look like we’re starting to have some levelling off with our hospitalizations.”

Way to go MS! Although we have a long way to go – we should be seeing benefits of vaccination surge soon. pic.twitter.com/6WjWpdDlBu — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 24, 2021

One reason may be that more people are getting the vaccine, said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who said in a Tweet that Mississippi should be seeing the benefit from the vaccination surge soon.