Silver Alert Cancelled for Missing Attala County Woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Brenda Miller has been cancelled. According to the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Miller was located in Madison County and is safe.

UPDATE: The Miss. Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Miller.

Previous story below:

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Miller.

Ms. Miller is a 66-year-old white female and has a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Ms. Miller left her home driving without anyone noticing.

The Kosciusko Police Department FLOCK cameras spotted her car at 9:45 a.m. headed east on Highway 12 in Kosciusko. A second KPD FLOCK camera did not capture her vehicle which means she may have turned north onto Hwy 43, south onto Hwy 35, or she could still be in the Kosciusko area.

Brenda Miller is driving a Navy 2007 Chevrolet Colorado bearing the license plate: AA1 5095. If anyone spots Ms. Miller or has information on where she may be, please contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.