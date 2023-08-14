HomeLocalSilver Alert Issued for Carroll County Woman

Silver Alert Issued for Carroll County Woman

by

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Taminique Trixy Keys of  Carroll County, MS.   She is described as a black female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a black bonnet. She was last seen Wednesday, August 9, at about 9 p.m. in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Taminique Trixy Keys suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Taminique Trixy Keys, contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or 911.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

BOLO for missing Attala woman has been cancelled

Attala County Republican Final Vote Count

Three Attala County races headed to runoff elections

Attala County election results

Pickens Man Missing for Months Now Subject of Silver Alert

Attala County Co-op Getting a Facelift