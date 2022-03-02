Silver Alert Issued For Winston County Man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Charles Lester Lampley Sr. of Louisville, MS, in Winston County. He is described as a black male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, February 27, 2022, at about 10:00 am in the 5100 block of Elijah Graham Road in Winston County. Family members say Charles Lester Lampley Sr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Lester Lampley Sr., contact Winston County Sheriff Department at 662-773-5881.