Silver Star Hotel and Casino to open this Friday

Silver Star Hotel and Casino to Open Friday, August 28th

CHOCTAW, MS (August 25, 2020) – Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI), today announced that Silver Star Hotel and Casino will reopen to the public on Friday, August 28th at Noon. Upon reopening, guests can once again enjoy dining options at The Bakery, Stats Bar and Grill, Rally Alley and Phillip M’s restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be entering the final phase of reopening and proud to welcome guests back to our flagship casino,” said William “Sonny” Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “Our team is trained, prepared and eager to provide an outstanding gaming experience in a safe environment.”

The Casino will continue to follow rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols and will implement the following:

· Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.

· Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all Guest and Associate entrances. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter.

· Installing a top-of-the-line UV lighting technology system to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.

· Will utilize advanced UV technology on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.

· Will utilize chip cleaning machines to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.

· During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.

· All Guests and Associates will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.

· Temporarily, smoking is only permitted in designated areas; Silver Star Convention Center and outside of the buildings.

· Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

· Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility.

· Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.

The Silver Star and Golden Moon Casinos feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest first-in-state slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade, and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino features a variety of popular slot machines, exciting table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a fabulous quick serve eatery.