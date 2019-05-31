Simple assault and other recent arrests

On 5-29-2019, Larry Winters, a 56 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on North Wells Street by Officer James Ward.

On 5-29-2019, Chetay M. Jefferson, a 44 year old b/f from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-29-2019, Latacha R. Winters, a 39 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Speeding on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

On 5-28-2019, Jeremy L. Little, a 29 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Simple Assault by Physical Menace on Highway 12 East by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-27-2019, Thomas D. Zachery, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Speeding on Highway 35 South by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 5-25-2019, Jimmy D. Walley, Jr., a 48 year old w/m from Byram was arrested for DUI-1st Refusal on Highway 12 West by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 5-24-2019, Tshomba D. Harvey, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer on Highway 12 East by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-22-2019, Shaena M. Collins, a 28 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief on West Adams Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 5-22-2019, Leesa D. Grey a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 5-22-2019, Tameka A. Gentry, a 18 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License and No Proof of Liability Insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 5-22-2019, Robin Cook-Landrum, a 42 year old w/f from Vaiden, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on MLK, Jr. Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-22-2019, Opal G. Miller, a 59 year old w/f from Vaiden, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on MLK, Jr. Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-21-2019, Jose Reyes, a 33 year old h/m from Del Rio, Texas, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Highway 12 East by Officer James Ward.

On 5-21-2019, Montrice Melton, a 27 year old b/f from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-21-2019, Vincent Howard, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.