Simple assault and other recent arrests

On 01-20-2021, Guice L. Atkinson, a 27 year old w/m from Carthage, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance and Shoplifting-1st Offense on Highway 12 East by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 01-20-2021, Elizabeth N. Craig, a 27 year old w/f from Sallis, was arrested for Felony Possession Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 01-18-2021, Terry D. Hansford, Jr., a 30 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signal, and Switched Tag on Highway 12 West by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 01-18-2021, James N. Roby, a 59 year old b/m from Sallis was arrested, for Simple Assault, Malicious Mischief and Contempt of Court on North Hunting Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 01-17-2021, Michael D. Roundtree, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West South Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 01-15-2021, Andrew Smith, a 36 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, Insurance Law-1st Offense and Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 1-10-2021, Michael S. Mullen, a 43 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 1-10-2021, Demond K. Richmond, a 25 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License and Speeding on Knox Road by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 1-08-2021, James R. McKee, a 40 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 1-08-2021, John A. Medine, a 32 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License-2nd Offense and Insurance law-1st Offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 01-01-2020, Michael L. Smart, a 51 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Highland Drive by Captain Cody Williams.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.