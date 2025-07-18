Simple assault, disorderly conduct, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 07-15-2025, Charles Campbell, a 44 yo B/M from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Capt. Ward.

On 07-15-2025, Anthony Henry, a 31 yo B/M from Carthage, was arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ofc. C. Moore.

On 07-15-2025, Destiny Steen, a 26 yo B/F from Durant, was arrested for Simple Assaultx2 by Capt. Miller.

On 07-15-2025, Tony Suggs, a 51 yo B/M from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc Culpepper.

On 07-15-2025, Andy Landingham, a 43 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Burdine.

On 07-15-2025, Willie Thompson, a 56 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance x2 by Inv. Edwards.

On 07-14-2025, Sammy Ellis, a 56 yo B/M from West, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court by Capt. Ward.

On 07-11-2025, Melvin Wingard, a 51 yo B/M from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Seat Belt, and No Driver’s License by Ofc. Nash.

On 07-11-2025, Thomas Zachery, a 43 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance x2, Poss. of Paraphernalia, Weapon Poss. by a Felon, Window Tint Violation, and Suspended Driver’s License by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 07-11-2025 Derrick Allen, a 34 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Speeding, No Insurance, and No Driver’s License by Ofc.

On 07-11-2025 Radisha Blation, a 39 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Capt. Clark.

On 07-10-2025 Jeffrey Hannah, a 46 yo B/M from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Nash.

On 07-10-2025 Johnny Trimm, a 62 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Culpepper.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.