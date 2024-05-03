Simple assault, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 5-2-2024, Jason Moore, a 49 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 5-2-2024, Rachel Harris, a 25 year b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Cannonade Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 5-2-2024, Devonte Nutall, a 28 year old b/m from Tchula, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Cannonade Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 5-2-2024, Mona Lee, a 59 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault on Highway 12 West by Lt. Jose Martinez.

On 5-1-2024, Teresa Sanchez, a 19 year old h/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of first offense Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 5-1-2024, Jason Billings, a 50 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 43 North by Lt. Jose Martinez.

On 5-1-2024, Tonthiea Jackson, a 42 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault on College Street by Investigator Devante Lewis.

On 4-30-2024, Kodi Clark, a 44 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Exhibit a Weapon and Possession Weapon by Felon on Peeler Street by Lt. Charles Pender.

On 4-28-2024, Denise Williams, a 55 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court and Simple Assault on Highway 12 East by Lt. Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.