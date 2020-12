Six Felony Possession and Three DUI Arrests in Attala & Leake

3030

ARNULFO MUNDO QUINTO, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

JENNIFER N PAYTON, 36, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $30,000, $1,000.

GREGORY D REED, 45, of Jackson, Felony Impersonation, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,139.25, $628, $418.

MAURICE K RILEY, 23, of Kosciusko, Embezzlement, KPD. Bond $5,000.

DIMITRI R SHEPEARD, 28, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

WALTER SOLOMON, 52, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

THOMAS S STRICKLAND, 45, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

JUSTIN W THOMPSON, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $25,000, $5,000, $1,000, $0.

DWAYNER TOWNER, 38, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant, MDOC. Bond $10,000, $239.25.

CATINA L TOWNSEND, 21, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

PETE T WALKER, 36, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 32, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $3,000.

JAMES E WHITE, JR, 33, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

DANNY R WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, Warrant, Warrant, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25, $639.25, N/A, $1,500, N/A.

HILDRETHSON D WILLIS, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, LCSO. Bond $1,500, N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.