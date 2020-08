Six Felony Possession Arrests in Attala & Leake Counties

STEPHEN M ADAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, No Insurance, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $10,000, $1,900, $800, $400.

RUSSELL S ALSTON, 26, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $100,000, $400.

CYNTHIA A BELL, 48, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, $674.25.

ROBERT D BELL, 49, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, $674.25, $418, $220.

CHESTER BESTER, 62, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $500, $250, $500.

MICHAEL W BURGER, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

KENNETH R BURRAGE, 31, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officer. Bond $639.25, $339.25.

LIRYNZO T CARTER, 27, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, N/A $1,000, $0.

KIMBERLY A COMANS, 51, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Willful Obstruction of Traffic, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

CHRISTOPHER C COOK, 28, Warrant, Carthage Police Department. Bond $2,000.

RODERICK L COOKS, 41, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Warrant, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $239.25, $399.25, N/A.

BANNON D DEES, 26, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Carthage Police Department. Bond $3,000, $674.25, N/A.

SAMI L ELBATNIGI, 30, of Walnut Grove, DUI – First Offense, No Insurance, No Tag, Failure to Yield Right of Way, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000.

RHONDA C FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,000, $500.