Skipworth Performing Arts Center to host Summer Theater Camp

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center in Kosciusko is hosting a Youth Theater Camp this summer.

Camp will be held June 26 – June 30.

There will be camps for two differenet age groups.

Camp for grades 4 – 7 will be held from 9:00 am – noon each day.

Grades 8 – 12 will meet from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm daily.

On Friday, June 30, students in the camp will have a performance for parents.

The cost of the camp is $50.

The registration form can be found HERE.

Completed registration forms should be sent via email to Sandy McBride ([email protected])

For more information, contact Mickey Magnum at [email protected].

