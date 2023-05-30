Skipworth Performing Arts Center to host Summer Theater Camp

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center in Kosciusko is hosting a Youth Theater Camp this summer.
Camp will be held June 26 – June 30.
There will be camps for two differenet age groups.
Camp for grades 4 – 7 will be held from 9:00 am – noon each day.
Grades 8 – 12 will meet from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm daily.
On Friday, June 30, students in the camp will have a performance for parents.
The cost of the camp is $50.
The registration form can be found HERE.
Completed registration forms should be sent via email to Sandy McBride ([email protected])
For more information, contact Mickey Magnum at [email protected].