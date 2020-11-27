Small Business Saturday set for this weekend

Small Business Saturday is set for this weekend (Nov, 28).

The day is dedicated to celebrating small, local and independent businesses and all they do for their communities.

“Choosing to shop local could result in a significant economic impact for our communities and would transcend throughout our state with increased revenues, expanding the tax base and maintaining employment at these small businesses,’ said Janita R. Stewart, District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration, Mississippi. “There are over 262,000 small businesses in Mississippi and 99.3% of all businesses are considered small. There is no doubt that small businesses are crucial to the national and this state’s economy.”

For more information about SBA and its programs and services, please visit www.sba.gov/ms.