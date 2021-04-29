Small Fire on Tipton Street

12:27 am – Kosciusko Police were notified of a reckless driver that had crossed from Hwy. 12 onto North Natchez Street.

1:22 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Cannonade Apartments due to a disturbance.

4:23 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Attala Road 4171 to remove an unwanted person from the property.

7:08 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 43 South due to reports of stolen property.

11:21 am – Kosciusko City Fire was responded to a home on Tipton Street after calls of something on fire near the home. Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:24am to find a small fire outside of the home. The fire was put out at 11:30am.