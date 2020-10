SNAP benefits continue in October. According to the MDHS, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for October 2020. Similar benefits were provided for certified SNAP households for the months of August and September 2020. The reason is because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To learn more visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/mdhs-announces-additional…/ #covid19 #coronavirus #socialdistancing #MSMDHS