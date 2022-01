As much as an inch and a half of snow fell in parts of northeast Mississippi Sunday and there were light accumulations in many locations including Kosciusko last night. The wintry precipitation moved out before midnight but some clouds that hung around helped to keep temperatures from dropping quite as low as forecast. But we’re in for a major adjustment with highs today some 40 degrees colder than Saturday. Fire officials are urging people to be careful with heaters to avoid house fires.