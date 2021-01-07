Snow possible in central MS Sunday night

Snow and other wintry precipitation are possible for Sunday according to forecasters with National Weather Service in Jackson.

The National Weataher service released an image (see below) that shows portions of the Breezy News coverage area could see snow late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Now is the time to be prepared for the possible wintry weather.

You can be prepared by keeping your gas tank full, winterizing your vehicle and making sure you have plenty of extra food and water in case conditions last longer than expected.

