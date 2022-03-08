HomeLocalSocial Media Rumors Interfering With Murder Investigation

Social Media Rumors Interfering With Murder Investigation

by

As an investigation continues into the murders of two young women whose bodies were found near the Newton-Scott county line last week, persistent rumors on social media claiming that there’ve been additional victims are frustrating federal, state and local law enforcement, interfering with their focus as they work the case.  The false reports prompted Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee to post a statement on Facebook:

“At this time, no other victims have been discovered by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department or any other agency surrounding Scott County including Newton County. We believe this was an isolated occurrence. We ask that everyone always remain vigilant, but we stress the current belief is that this was an isolated event.”

