Social Security Administration announces restrictions at local offices

The following is a press release from the Social Security Administration:

All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, we are still able to provide critical services.

Local offices will direct the public to access www.socialsecurity.gov for business that can be conducted online.

Local offices will focus on specific critical workloads only.

You can contact your local office directly on the telephone number listed at https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp. You will find the general inquiry telephone number under “Show Additional Office Information” for the office you select.

You may need to wait for the offices to reopen for the following in-person services:

New or replacement Social Security card.

Benefit verifications.

However, you can use a my Social Security account available at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to get a benefit verification. People in most states can request a replacement Social Security card with their personal account and we offer many other services online.

Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov for more information about the Social Security Administration office closures.