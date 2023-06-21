HomeLocalSoil and Water District Secretary Accused of Embezzlement

Soil and Water District Secretary Accused of Embezzlement



A former employee of the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District is facing embezzlement charges.  Melissa Upchurch is accused of using her position as secretary to issue and deposit district checks into her own bank account.  Including interest and investigative costs, the State Auditor’s office says Upchurch is being ordered to repay more than $48,000.  If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

