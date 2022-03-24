Some Counties Can Seek Storm Repair Funds

It’s too soon to say if there’s enough damage from this week’s storms to qualify for federal disaster assistance. But the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says if we don’t get a disaster declaration, some counties can take advantage of the Disaster Assistance Repair Program. Up to $250,000 is available to pay for building materials to repair homes but only in those counties which have Long Term Recovery Committees. The counties use volunteer labor to make the repairs. Holmes County has an LTRC and Attala County is looking at the possibility of forming a committee. The National Weather Service plans to survey the storm damage in Attala County Friday. At least some of it is believed to have been caused by the same tornado that hit Goodman.