Some Local Areas Could See Storms Today

Attala, Holmes and Winston counties are included in an area that could see some isolated severe storms later today.  The National Weather Service says there’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for  damaging wind gusts and hail this afternoon and early this evening as a cold front moves into the state.   Then, this weekend, a more significant threat of severe weather including tornadoes will be possible across most of Mississippi.

