Some Local Areas Could See Storms Today

Attala, Holmes and Winston counties are included in an area that could see some isolated severe storms later today. The National Weather Service says there’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for damaging wind gusts and hail this afternoon and early this evening as a cold front moves into the state. Then, this weekend, a more significant threat of severe weather including tornadoes will be possible across most of Mississippi.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center