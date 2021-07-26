Some Mississippi schools are mask-optional amid COVID rise

(AP) Even as COVID-19 cases are increased rapidly in Mississippi, some school districts are saying masks will be optional for students, teachers and staff.

Among the districts taking that approach is the state’s largest one, DeSoto County School District. Superintendent Cory Uselton says parents will decide whether their own children should wear masks in school.

Districts in Lauderdale County will announce its mask policy during a special school board meeting Thursday, July 29.

The Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal mask-wearing inside schools for anyone 2 and older.