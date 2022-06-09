Some Storm Damage Reported, More Severe Weather Expected Friday

Part of a building’s roof was blown off in Belzoni Wednesday as winds clocked as high as 55 miles an hour left that tin roofing in the middle of Highway 49. Trees were knocked down in several locations, one of them blocking a highway south of Lexington. The storms, which weakened as they moved east, resulted in more than 7,000 power outages, mostly in the Delta. A more widespread outbreak of severe weather is expected on Friday. The National Weather Service has put most of the state under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging wind gusts and hail. The storms are forecast to move through this part of central Mississippi during the early afternoon.