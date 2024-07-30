Big Deals!
Southern Speech Causing Problems for AI

Last month we were told that a study of American speech patterns rated the Mississippi accent as the country’s “most appealing”.

Now, the word is that the same Southern drawl that many of us are accustomed to may be the toughest for artificial intelligence to work with.

The language learning platform Guide2Fluency.com says voice recognition technology seems to have the most problems with all things Southern– and someone here asking for recommendations on the best catfish might get sent to a pet shop.

And it’s not just AI that has trouble with the way we talk.

Guide2Fluency says its survey of 3,000 Americans rated Southern speech as the “most misunderstood” in the country.

