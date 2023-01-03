HomeAttalaSpeaker pro tem expects surplus funds, infrastructure, and healthcare to dominate 2023 legislative session

Speaker pro tem expects surplus funds, infrastructure, and healthcare to dominate 2023 legislative session

by

Mississippi House Speaker pro tem, and Kosciusko native, Jason White told Breezy News he expects surplus funds and infrastructure to dominate this year’s session of the Mississippi Legislature.

“This 2023 Legislative Session on the eve of elections this coming Fall will center around the surplus of funds in state coffers and how that money should be spent,” said White. “There will also be further discussion on infrastructure improvements with both American Rescue Plan dollars as well as State monies.

White and other Mississippi legislators returned to the Capitol Tuesday to begin the 2023 session.

Other topics of debate according to White will be healthcare and the state’s ballot initiative.

“Also, [legislators will be] addressing the healthcare situation as it relates to hospitals, specifically rural hospitals, as well as health insurance for uninsured working folks that don’t qualify for Medicaid. Another issue I expect that will produce legislation will be restoring our ballot initiative process.”

Additionally, Emily Wagster Pettus with the Associated Press reports that the session could have a large focus on tax debates as Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn wants lawmakers to follow through on eliminating the state’s income tax, while Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman is pushing for an income tax rebate.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Applications available now for 2022 – 2023 Mayor’s Youth Council

Notable dates on the Kosciusko School District 2022 – 2023 calendar

Zechariah Lloyd named 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Audio: Rep. Jason White discusses 2022 Legislative Session on The BreckFast Show

Boswell Media takes home 9 first place awards