Special election for Kosciusko Ward 1 Alderman set for Tuesday

Tomorrow is the day Ward 1 voters in Kosciusko will head to the polls to elect a new alderman.

James Culpepper, Jan Deason, and Allen Massey are the three candidates vying for the position.

The winner of Tuesday’s special election will finish out the unexpired term of former alderman Taylor Casey who resigned from the position after being elected Attala County Chancery Clerk.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm and all voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

All voters must present a valid former of identification (voter id).

ONLY registered voters in Ward 1 are eligible to vote in the special election.

*If you aren’t sure of your ward, refer to the chart below.