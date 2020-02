Absentee voting is taking place now for the special Ward 1 Kosciusko Alderman election.

If you live in Ward 1, you can vote absentee if you will be out of town on election day.

You can also vote absentee if you are over the age of 65 or if you are disabled.

Absentee ballots can be turned in at Kosciusko City Hall. The deadline is this Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon.

The special election is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18.