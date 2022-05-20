Special Meeting Called – Decisions Made About Officer Involved Incident

Kosciusko’s Board of Alderman met in a special called meeting on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 2 pm. At this meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss an incident that involved Officer Braxton Goza. Click here to read about the incident and hear from KPD Chief Chris Wray.

In a special called meeting earlier this week on Monday, May 16th, 2022 the board suspended Officer Goza for 3 days. After hearing from the other officers that were involved in the incident, the board decided to extend the suspension by 2 days for a total of 5 days.

Officer Goza will also be put on a performance improvement plan that includes de-escalation training, evaluation every 30 days for 3 months, body cam videos will be randomly reviewed, policy training, and 6 months probation.