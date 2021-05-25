Splash Pad in Kosciusko to open on Memorial Day

The splash pad at Jason Niles Park will soon be open for the summer.

According to Kosciusko Parks and Recreation Director Todd Ables, the splash pad will be opening on Memorial Day.

The hours are 10:00 am – noon and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Sunday.

Admission is $2 for the morning and $3 for the afternoon. Sunday admission is also $3.

To rent the splash pad for parties or after hours, call Kosciusko City Hall at

For more information, call Todd Ables at 662-289-1226.