Splash Pad in Kosciusko to open soon

The splash pad at Jason Niles Park will soon be open for the summer.

According to Kosciusko Parks and Recreation Director Todd Ables, the splash pad will be open from Memorial Day – Labor Day.

The hours are 10:00 am – noon and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday and 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Admission is $2 for the morning and $3 for the afternoon. Sunday admission is $4.

Ages for the splash pad are 12 and under and children must be supervised by an adult.

To rent the splash pad for after hours, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

For more information, call Todd Ables at 662-289-1226.

