HomeLocalSPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

SPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

by

The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association’s Finals come back to the Neshoba County Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. each evening.

The top 15 athletes in each event will be competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles, and buckles in eight fan-favorite events like Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, and the bone-jarring action of Bull Riding.

Adult : $18
Ages 5-12 : $12
4 & under : FREE
Advance tickets can be purchased at The Depot in Philadelphia. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
May be an image of 2 people and text

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

Video: New president and vice-president for Attala County Board of Supervisors

Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands

Christmas Day Accident Claims the Life of Attala County Man