Spring registration for Holmes CC going on now

Holmes Community College registration for the spring term is going on now.

The college offers transferable academic courses, the Associate of Arts degree, the Associate of Applied Science degree, technical certificates and career certificates, as well as workforce training.

Holmes offers several campus locations, including the Goodman Campus, the Grenada Campus, the Ridgeland Campus, the Yazoo Center in Yazoo City and the Attala Center in Kosciusko.

Classes are offered in various formats, including: face-to-face (on campus day and evening), hybrid (online convenience + face-to-face), eLearning (online via the Internet), 8-week short term and 4-week short term. Holmes also offers placement testing.

On-campus classes begin January 11, full 16-week term and first 8-week term and March 8, second 8-week term.

eLearning (Online) classes begin January 19, full 15-week term and first 8-week term, February 15, second 4-week term, March 15, second 8-week term and April 12, fourth 4-week term. On-site registration dates include: Goodman Campus, January 6, 9 a.m.-6 pm; Grenada Campus, January 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Ridgeland Campus, January 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Attala Center (Kosciusko),

January 5, 4-6 p.m.; and Yazoo Center (Yazoo City), January 5, 4-6 p.m.

Students wanting to register for eLearning (online) classes may register via the internet by tapping ENROLL NOW or may register at any of our campuses or centers.

Call 1-800-Holmes-4 or visit holmescc.edu for more information.