HomeAttalaStalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Stalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW

TIMMY T LEWIS, 52, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RYAN S MOSS, 26, of Carthage, Stalking, CPD.  Bond $1,139.25.

 

ROBERT E PRIMER, 68, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, Hold for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

EDWARD G PULLIN, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 44, of Mooreville, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

LC SHEPARD, 72, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $15,000, $478, $418.

 

BRITTANY L STEWART, 26, of Senatobia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

LAWRENCE STRIBLING, 74, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

 

LINDAE SUMMERS, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25, $674.25.

Related Articles

Road conditions still hazardous in Attala County

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Attala County School District: No classes on Thursday

Wednesday Update: Road conditions in Attala still unfavorable for driving

Attala County offices to open at 1:00 pm Wednesday

Attala County Library to host Financial Planning class